Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Russellville native Myk Watford helps bring Muscle Shoals’ FAME Studios to life in ‘Respect’

Posted: Aug 3, 2021 5:19 PM
Updated: Aug 3, 2021 5:19 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events