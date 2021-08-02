Clear
BREAKING NEWS Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely found guilty on 2 counts, not guilty on 8 in criminal trial Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Kate's Monday Evening Forecast

Weather 08/02/21

Posted: Aug 2, 2021 5:33 PM
Updated: Aug 2, 2021 5:33 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 81°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events