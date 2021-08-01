News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Armed Forces Week
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Armed Forces Week
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
BREAKING NEWS 'Prematurely' released inmate turns himself in to authorities
Full Story
Carson's Sunday Evening Forecast 8/1
Posted: Aug 1, 2021 5:29 PM
Updated: Aug 1, 2021 5:29 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
82°
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
More Weather
Florence
Partly Cloudy
83°
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
82°
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
More Weather
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
83°
Hi: 84° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 89°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
82°
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Huntsville Hospital CEO: Coronavirus hospitalizations tripled; choose getting vaccine or sick
Season pass holders at Point Mallard Park upset over shift in schedule
Huntsville patrol car involved in three-vehicle wreck
Jury deliberations begin in the trial of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely
Masks remain optional for Madison City Schools
Johnson and Johnson recalls some Neutrogena and Aveeno sunscreens
‘The most lonely spot in America:’ Decatur group gives hope to people experiencing homelessness
Teacher and Space Camp attendee claims discrimination from airline in Huntsville
Authorities searching for inmate 'prematurely' released from the Madison County Jail
Walmart employees in North Alabama to start wearing masks due to coronavirus
Community Events