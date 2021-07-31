Clear
Carson's Saturday Morning Forecast 7/31

Posted: Jul 31, 2021 8:33 AM
Updated: Jul 31, 2021 8:33 AM
Huntsville
Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 83°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 85°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 85°
Fort Payne
Mostly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 76°
