News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Armed Forces Week
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Armed Forces Week
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory
View Alerts
Witness Talks Trial Ahead Of Verdict
Posted: Jul 30, 2021 10:48 PM
Updated: Jul 30, 2021 10:48 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
74°
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 74°
More Weather
Florence
Partly Cloudy
75°
Hi: 94° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
74°
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 74°
More Weather
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
74°
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 74°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
73°
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Huntsville Hospital CEO: Coronavirus hospitalizations tripled; choose getting vaccine or sick
North Alabama Zoological Society releases rendering of zoo, secures property
Instagram influencer pleads guilty to money laundering
Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of inmate
Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely testifying in his criminal trial. Follow his testimony here
HPD investigate convenience store shooting, 2 people hurt
Defense rests its case in the trial of Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely
Teacher and Space Camp attendee claims discrimination from airline in Huntsville
Huntsville’s JuVaughn Harrison makes the Men’s High Jump finals at Tokyo Olympics!
Two hurt in overnight Huntsville bar shooting
Community Events