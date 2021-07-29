News
BREAKING NEWS Huntsville’s JuVaughn Harrison makes the Men’s High Jump finals at Tokyo Olympics!
Full Story
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory - Excessive Heat Warning
View Alerts
Kate's Thursday Night Forecast
Weather 07/29/21
Posted: Jul 29, 2021 10:51 PM
Updated: Jul 29, 2021 10:51 PM
Most Popular Stories
Two hurt in overnight Huntsville bar shooting
Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely testifying in his criminal trial. Follow his testimony here
Private school thinks Huntsville mask requirement is behind spike in calls about enrollment
North Alabama Zoological Society releases rendering of zoo, secures property
Trader Joe’s in Huntsville’s MidCity District closer to opening
New Hope woman dies from injuries received in Huntsville crash
Huntsville program offers up to $7,500 toward down payment, closing costs for homebuyers
Colbert County EMA, coroner respond to drowning; woman pulled from water
Here are the mask-wearing rules for every North Alabama school system
5 pounds of meth seized in Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, Postal Inspectors probe
