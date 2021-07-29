Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory - Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts

Kate's Thursday Evening Forecast

Weather 07/29/21

Posted: Jul 29, 2021 4:42 PM
Updated: Jul 29, 2021 4:42 PM
Huntsville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 100°
Florence
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 104°
Fayetteville
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
Decatur
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
Scottsboro
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events