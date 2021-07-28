Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

WAAY 31 kicks off Back To School coverage Aug. 2

Posted: Jul 28, 2021 4:27 PM
Updated: Jul 28, 2021 4:27 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
94° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 103°
Fayetteville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 95°
Decatur
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 100°
Scottsboro
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 95°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events