SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory View Alerts

Carson's Wednesday Midday Forecast 7/28

Posted: Jul 28, 2021 12:45 PM
Updated: Jul 28, 2021 12:45 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 98°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
94° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 103°
Fayetteville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 96°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
92° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 102°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 95°
