News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Armed Forces Week
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Armed Forces Week
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Danger on the Side of the Highway
Posted: Jul 26, 2021 10:42 PM
Updated: Jul 26, 2021 10:42 PM
Huntsville
Clear
76°
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
More Weather
Florence
Partly Cloudy
78°
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 81°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
76°
Hi: 89° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 76°
More Weather
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
75°
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
75°
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
State Trooper hospitalized after I-65 wreck
Alabama law: Businesses, schools, governments can’t demand Covid-19 vaccinations for entry, service
Huntsville City Schools to require masks for all people 2 and up
Parents react ahead of Huntsville City Schools health and safety meeting
Tennessee man killed while changing a tire in Decatur
Madison’s Zach Harting competed Monday morning at the Tokyo Olympics. Learn how he did
UPDATE: Missing child alert cancelled for 6-year-old Lauderdale County boy
Huntsville program offers up to $7,500 toward down payment, closing costs for homebuyers
Rocket City Trash Pandas player blasts treatment by Los Angeles Angels organization in ESPN report
6 hurt, including 4 children, when SUV goes over I-565, Washington Street overpass
Community Events