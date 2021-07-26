Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Kate's Monday Night Forecast

Weather 07/26/21

Posted: Jul 26, 2021 10:30 PM
Updated: Jul 26, 2021 10:30 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 79°
Florence
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 83°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 76°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events