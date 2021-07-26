Clear
Carson's Monday Midday Forecast 7/26

Posted: Jul 26, 2021 11:57 AM
Updated: Jul 26, 2021 11:57 AM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 100°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 104°
Fayetteville
Mostly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 100°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 100°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 97°
