Clear

Carson's Sunday Night Forecast 7/25

Posted: Jul 25, 2021 10:27 PM
Updated: Jul 25, 2021 10:27 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 76°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events