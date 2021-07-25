Clear
SEVERE WX : Heat Advisory - Flash Flood Warning View Alerts

Discussing School Masking Policy

Posted: Jul 25, 2021 5:39 PM
Updated: Jul 25, 2021 5:39 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 103°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
93° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 104°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 94°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 99°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 81°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events