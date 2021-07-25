News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Armed Forces Week
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Back To School
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Armed Forces Week
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Sunday Morning Forecast 7.25
Posted: Jul 25, 2021 7:30 AM
Updated: Jul 25, 2021 7:30 AM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
76°
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 76°
More Weather
Florence
Partly Cloudy
78°
Hi: 94° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 81°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
77°
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 77°
More Weather
Decatur
Cloudy
76°
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 76°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
73°
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
6 hurt, including 4 children, when SUV goes over I-565, Washington Street overpass
Rocket City Trash Pandas player blasts treatment by Los Angeles Angels organization in ESPN report
Huntsville program offers up to $7,500 toward down payment, closing costs for homebuyers
William Darby, Huntsville Police officer convicted of murder, resigns from department
Johnson and Johnson recalls some Neutrogena and Aveeno sunscreens
Marshall County sheriff charges 2 with sodomy, bestiality, more in recorded assault of disabled man
Albertville woman faces decades in prison; pleads guilty to sodomy, bestiality, sexual torture
Witness testifies he loaned Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely $50,000 without ever meeting him
WAAY’s 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Brooks Lions
Alabama governor: It's time to start blaming unvaccinated folks
Community Events