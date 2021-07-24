Clear
Carson's Saturday Evening Forecast 7/24

Posted: Jul 24, 2021 5:39 PM
Updated: Jul 24, 2021 5:39 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 97°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
92° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 98°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 97°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
