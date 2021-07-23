Clear

Top Alabama hospital official warns of dangers of putting off getting coronavirus vaccine

Posted: Jul 23, 2021 6:20 PM
Updated: Jul 23, 2021 6:20 PM
Huntsville
Clear
78° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 80°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events