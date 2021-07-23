Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Today on WAAY 31 News at 5 p.m.: WAAY 31 speaks with North Alabama Olympian Quanesha Burks

Posted: Jul 23, 2021 10:48 AM
Updated: Jul 23, 2021 11:13 AM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 90°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 97°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events