News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Armed Forces Week
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Armed Forces Week
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
31 teams in 31 days: Sylvania
Posted: Jul 22, 2021 7:51 PM
Updated: Jul 22, 2021 7:51 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
81°
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 87°
More Weather
Florence
Partly Cloudy
83°
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
79°
Hi: 88° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
More Weather
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
79°
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 83°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
77°
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Johnson and Johnson recalls some Neutrogena and Aveeno sunscreens
North Alabama family raising awareness for RSV after 8-month-old son dies from virus
State: All of North Alabama, most of Alabama at ‘Very High Risk’ for coronavirus
Attorney: Colbert County schools employee on paid leave, facing 2 investigations
Low morale inside courtroom as Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Office employees testify against their boss
HPD: Wanted man believed to still be hiding in Thorntons Way Circle home
Amid a spike in coronavirus hospitalizations, 87% of Huntsville Hospital patients are unvaccinated
Huntsville registered sex offender arrested on Decatur rape, child sex charges after standoff
Employee says Sheriff Mike Blakely called from Biloxi casino to ask for $1,000. She sent it.
UPDATE: Both Franklin County Jail escaped inmates captured, found hiding near limestone quarry
Community Events