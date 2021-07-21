News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Armed Forces Week
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Armed Forces Week
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
WAAY’s 31 Teams in 31 Days high school football spotlight: Fyffe Red Devils
Posted: Jul 21, 2021 11:06 AM
Updated: Jul 21, 2021 11:06 AM
Huntsville
Mostly Cloudy
81°
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
More Weather
Florence
Partly Cloudy
84°
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Cloudy
80°
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
More Weather
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
83°
Hi: 85° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 88°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
81°
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 83°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Johnson and Johnson recalls some Neutrogena and Aveeno sunscreens
Scottsboro teen dies in car crash
Madison City Schools mom says she may pull her kids out if unvaccinated students don’t wear masks
Lanes of Governors Drive re-opened after wreck
Former Limestone Co. jail employee testifies Sheriff Mike Blakely took money from inmates
'No one can convince me': Sharp divide remains over vaccines
Alabama bill would prohibit Critical Race Theory from being taught in schools
Judge denies second motion asking for a mistrial in Blakely case
Local attorney testifies in criminal trial of Limestone Co. Sheriff, claims he's a long time supporter of Blakely
Tom Brady cracks stolen election joke at White House visit
Community Events