Clear
SEVERE WX : Flash Flood Watch View Alerts

First Day Of Testimony In Sheriff's Trial

Posted: Jul 19, 2021 6:54 PM
Updated: Jul 19, 2021 6:54 PM
Huntsville
Mostly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 78°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events