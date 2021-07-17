News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Armed Forces Week
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Armed Forces Week
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Limestone County Hiring School Bus Drivers
Posted: Jul 17, 2021 6:35 PM
Updated: Jul 17, 2021 6:35 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
77°
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Florence
Partly Cloudy
80°
Hi: 85° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 84°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
79°
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 83°
More Weather
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
76°
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
75°
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Student takes legal action against University of Alabama in Huntsville
One dead in Limestone Co. wreck
Here’s what you can get tax-free during Alabama’s sales tax holiday July 16-18
ADPH risk map puts majority of Alabama at "very high risk" for covid-19 spread
Morgan Co. Sergeant not giving up hope as he battles ALS
2 people hospitalized from wreck in South Huntsville
Russellville community happy for native, Sonequa Green, who's starring in movie
The number of positive coronavirus cases are increasing again throughout the state
Opening statements in Limestone Co. Sheriff's criminal case
More than 1.7 million gallons of sewage has spilled into Lake Guntersville
Community Events