News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Armed Forces Week
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Armed Forces Week
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Carson's Wednesday Midday Forecast 7/14
Posted: Jul 14, 2021 12:27 PM
Updated: Jul 14, 2021 12:27 PM
Huntsville
Mostly Cloudy
82°
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
More Weather
Florence
Cloudy
83°
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Mostly Cloudy
81°
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
More Weather
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
82°
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
83°
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
New motion asks judge to start over jury selection process in Limestone Co. Sheriff criminal trial
More than 1.7 million gallons of sewage has spilled into Lake Guntersville
Huntsville Utilities spokesperson explains cause for massive power outage in downtown Huntsville
Here’s what you can get tax-free during Alabama’s sales tax holiday July 16-18
Alabama woman defends her husband after US Capitol riot arrest
Multiple agencies respond to water rescue in Valhermoso Springs
Huntsville police investigating homicide on Indiana Street
Decatur police investigating early morning shooting
Inmate escapes from ADOC work center in Morgan Co. Wednesday
New businesses are coming to downtown Athens, how they'll impact growth in Limestone County
Community Events