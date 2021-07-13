Clear
BREAKING NEWS Multiple agencies respond to water rescue in Valhermoso Springs Full Story
BREAKING NEWS New motion asks judge to start over jury selection process in Limestone Co. Sheriff criminal trial Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Kate's Tuesday Evening Forecast

Weather 07/13/21

Posted: Jul 13, 2021 5:06 PM
Updated: Jul 13, 2021 5:06 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events