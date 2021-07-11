News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Armed Forces Week
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Armed Forces Week
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Building Over Buying New Homes
Posted: Jul 11, 2021 11:15 PM
Updated: Jul 11, 2021 11:15 PM
Huntsville
Cloudy
72°
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Florence
Cloudy
75°
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Cloudy
72°
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
More Weather
Decatur
Cloudy
73°
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Cloudy
70°
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
‘I never thought that I would be burying my son:’ Huntsville family mourns death of Jayceon Sims
Severe risk for storms this morning remain across North Alabama
Here’s what you can get tax-free during Alabama’s sales tax holiday July 16-18
Man arrested for stealing Huntsville Fire & Rescue vehicle
Several crews respond to apartment construction site fire
ATV crash in TN kills 1 Madison Co. woman, injures Athens man
Man wanted in connection to carjacking in Huntsville Saturday
Jennifer Hudson, soon to be Aretha Franklin in ‘Respect,’ posts selfie of Muscle Shoals visit
North Alabama parents decide on if they're going to get advance child tax credit
HPD investigating four-vehicle wreck, 1 person seriously injured
Community Events