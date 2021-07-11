Clear

Carson's Sunday Evening Forecast 7/11

Posted: Jul 11, 2021 5:53 PM
Updated: Jul 11, 2021 5:53 PM
Huntsville
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 84°
Fayetteville
Mostly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events