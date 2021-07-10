Clear

Carson's Saturday Evening Forecast 7/10

Posted: Jul 10, 2021 7:08 PM
Updated: Jul 10, 2021 7:08 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 91°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 87°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 85°
