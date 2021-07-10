Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Saturday Early Forecast

Saturday Early Forecast

Posted: Jul 10, 2021 7:00 AM
Updated: Jul 10, 2021 7:00 AM
Huntsville
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 71°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events