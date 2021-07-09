Clear

Dr. Karen Landers, more at WAAY 31 taking viewer calls about coronavirus vaccine

Posted: Jul 9, 2021 11:51 AM
Updated: Jul 9, 2021 11:51 AM
Huntsville
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Mostly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 82°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events