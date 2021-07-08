News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Armed Forces Week
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Armed Forces Week
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Family Mourning Son After ATV Accident
Posted: Jul 8, 2021 6:42 PM
Updated: Jul 8, 2021 6:42 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
83°
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
More Weather
Florence
Partly Cloudy
87°
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
83°
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
More Weather
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
83°
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 88°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
81°
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 85°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Family, friends, Sparkman High School mourning death of student
Huntsville post office demands you wear a mask despite its own policies
State: 5 North Alabama counties at ‘Very High Risk’ for coronavirus spread; 3 at ‘Low Risk’
Alabama doctor's body found in rubble of Surfside building
Decatur company announces layoff plans for 62 employees
Madison County Sheriff’s Office: Teen involved in July 4th ATV accident dies
North Huntsville community to get amphitheatre and more developments soon
Feds: ‘Drug-dealing felon’ from Owens Cross Roads sentenced to more than 17 years in prison
Here’s what you can get tax-free during Alabama’s sales tax holiday July 16-18
Former Decatur High School teacher sentenced to 10 years in prison for having sex with students
Community Events