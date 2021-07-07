News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Armed Forces Week
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Armed Forces Week
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Red cross volunteers needed
Posted: Jul 7, 2021 6:48 PM
Updated: Jul 7, 2021 6:48 PM
Huntsville
Mostly Cloudy
75°
Hi: 76° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
More Weather
Florence
Partly Cloudy
78°
Hi: 77° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
76°
Hi: 76° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 76°
More Weather
Decatur
Mostly Cloudy
74°
Hi: 77° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
79°
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 82°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Huntsville Police identify motorcyclist killed in Monday morning wreck
Madison County Sheriff’s Office: Teen involved in July 4th ATV accident dies
Alabama AG seeks finger pointing ban in Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely’s criminal trial
Former Decatur High School teacher sentenced to 10 years in prison for having sex with students
Microsoft urges Windows users to install update
Madison police officer charged with DUI
Atlanta woman wakes up to find a wild African cat on her bed
Fort Payne woman charged after crash into ambulance building
‘... Justice has been served today:’ Jurors recommend death for Christopher Henderson
Morgan County coroner identifies body found in Tennessee River as Madison County man
Community Events