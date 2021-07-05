Clear

Kate's Monday Night Forecast

Weather 07/05/21

Posted: Jul 5, 2021 10:33 PM
Updated: Jul 5, 2021 10:33 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Decatur
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 71°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
68° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events