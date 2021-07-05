Clear

Marie Waxel and Baby Jack

Marie Waxel and Baby Jack

Posted: Jul 5, 2021 7:18 AM
Updated: Jul 5, 2021 7:18 AM
Huntsville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events