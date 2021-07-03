Clear

SATURDAY LATE MORNING FORECAST

Posted: Jul 3, 2021 9:00 AM
Updated: Jul 3, 2021 9:00 AM
Huntsville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
