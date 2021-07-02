Clear

Kate's Friday Night Forecast

Weather 07/02/21

Posted: Jul 2, 2021 10:36 PM
Updated: Jul 2, 2021 10:36 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 67°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 69°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
65° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 65°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events