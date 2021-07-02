News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Armed Forces Week
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Armed Forces Week
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Kate's Friday Night Forecast
Weather 07/02/21
Posted: Jul 2, 2021 10:36 PM
Updated: Jul 2, 2021 10:36 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
70°
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Florence
Partly Cloudy
74°
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
67°
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 67°
More Weather
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
69°
Hi: 86° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 69°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
65°
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 65°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Former Decatur High School teacher sentenced to 10 years in prison for having sex with students
Lauderdale County Sheriff's Deputy arrested for domestic violence
Increase in positive COVID-19 cases worrisome to Huntsville Hospital
Patients taken to hospital after vehicle overturns in crash at Memorial Parkway, Harris Road
Here’s how the July 4th holiday will impact mail delivery on Monday
State: DeKalb, Lauderdale, Limestone, Madison counties at ‘Very High Risk’ for coronavirus spread
High meat prices have people rethinking BBQ plans ahead of 4th of July
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office arrests man charged with rape, sodomy of victim younger than 12
Huntsville Police: D.U.I. Task Force will patrol hot spots during July 4th holiday weekend
Huntsville City Schools announce new COVID policy changes ahead of school year
Community Events