Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Meat prices increasing ahead of Fourth of July holiday weekend

Posted: Jul 2, 2021 5:53 PM
Updated: Jul 2, 2021 5:53 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 87°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events