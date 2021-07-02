Clear

Carson's Friday Morning Forecast 7/2

Posted: Jul 2, 2021 7:00 AM
Updated: Jul 2, 2021 7:00 AM
Huntsville
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events