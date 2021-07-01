Clear

Carson's Thursday Morning Forecast 7/1

Posted: Jul 1, 2021 7:09 AM
Updated: Jul 1, 2021 7:09 AM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 71°
