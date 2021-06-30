Clear

Carson's Wednesday Midday Forecast 6/30

Posted: Jun 30, 2021 12:00 PM
Updated: Jun 30, 2021 12:00 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 94°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 89°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events