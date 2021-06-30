Clear

Carson's Wednesday Morning Forecast 6/30

Posted: Jun 30, 2021 7:06 AM
Updated: Jun 30, 2021 7:06 AM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
74° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

Most Popular Stories

Community Events