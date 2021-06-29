News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Armed Forces Week
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Email Alerts
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Armed Forces Week
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Carson's Tuesday Midday Forecast 6/29
Posted: Jun 29, 2021 12:24 PM
Updated: Jun 29, 2021 12:24 PM
Huntsville
Cloudy
82°
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
More Weather
Florence
Cloudy
77°
Hi: 87° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
85°
Hi: 81° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 89°
More Weather
Decatur
Cloudy
81°
Hi: 83° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 84°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
82°
Hi: 85° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 87°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Video shows pointed guns, scuffle between Huntsville Police and suspect
Residents demanding changes made near new Providence development construction
5 new restaurants coming to Town Madison
DeKalb County man arrested for electronic solicitation of a child for sex
Huntsville picked as first Alabama location for Main Event family entertainment center
What employers can ask about your vaccination status -- and what they can't
Florence Police seek help finding ‘missing and endangered’ man
Prosecution rests in Huntsville mass murder trial
U.S. Marshals catch suspected Decatur doughnut shop bandit
Moulton man charged with biting Decatur Police officer during trip to jail
Community Events