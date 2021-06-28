Clear

Kate's Monday Night Forecast

Weather 06/28/21

Posted: Jun 28, 2021 10:39 PM
Updated: Jun 28, 2021 10:39 PM
Huntsville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

www.waaytv.com/features/armed-forces-week/ 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events