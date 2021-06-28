Clear

Prosecution Rests In Capital Murder Trial

Posted: Jun 28, 2021 6:54 PM
Updated: Jun 28, 2021 6:54 PM
Huntsville
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Florence
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 95°
Fayetteville
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
Decatur
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 92°
Scottsboro
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 91°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

www.waaytv.com/features/armed-forces-week/ 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events