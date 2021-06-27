News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Newsletters
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Newsletters
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
SUNDAY 5PM Forecast
SUNDAY 5PM Forecast
Posted: Jun 27, 2021 5:30 PM
Updated: Jun 27, 2021 5:30 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
87°
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 92°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
91°
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 97°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
88°
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 92°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
88°
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 92°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
82°
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 86°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
Former Huntsville doctor pleads guilty in federal drug case
North Alabama companies offering large signing bonuses as they struggle to hire new employees
'It can be a hell of sorts:' Mom of son lost to drugs speaks out as overdoses rise in Madison County
Funeral services set for Madison County teenager killed in deadly I-65 wreck in Butler County
New Huntsville church giving away free gas on Saturday
Decatur native hosts LGBTQ+ prom, hoping for more advocacy
Crews at collapse site find body, raising death toll to five
Channing Tatum shares touching post about his daughter
2 charged with abuse of corpse after body found in wooded area near Huntsville apartment Thursday
CEO of Alabama Sheriff's Youth Ranch says they will get through tragedy
Community Events