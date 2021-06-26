Clear

Carson's Saturday Night Forecast 6/26

Posted: Jun 26, 2021 10:30 PM
Updated: Jun 26, 2021 10:30 PM
Huntsville
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 78°
Decatur
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
