Clear

Kate's Thursday Evening Forecast

Weather 06/24/21

Posted: Jun 24, 2021 6:45 PM
Updated: Jun 24, 2021 6:45 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 82°
Florence
Clear
84° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 88°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 84°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 79°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events