Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Testimony begins in Huntsville mass murder trial

Posted: Jun 24, 2021 5:30 PM
Updated: Jun 24, 2021 5:30 PM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 89°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 93°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 88°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 88°
Scottsboro
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 82°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events