Clear

Garth Brooks talks to WAAY 31 about his upcoming concert in Nashville

Posted: Jun 24, 2021 8:24 AM
Updated: Jun 24, 2021 8:30 AM
Huntsville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 78°
Florence
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 80°
Fayetteville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 81°
Decatur
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Mostly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events