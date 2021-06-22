Clear

Alabama Ranks Low On Child Well-Being Report

Posted: Jun 22, 2021 6:56 PM
Updated: Jun 22, 2021 6:56 PM
Huntsville
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 71°
Florence
Clear
74° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 74°
Fayetteville
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 67°
Decatur
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Scottsboro
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 67°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events