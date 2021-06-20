News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Newsletters
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Clear
News
Huntsville
Decatur
Sand Mountain
Shoals
Livestream
I-TEAM
Traffic Alert
Everyday Heroes
Coronavirus
WAAY 31 en español
Hometown Heroes
Weather
StormTracker Early Warning Radar Network
How Our Radars Work
Forecast
Map Center
Share Your Photos
Camera Network
Severe Weather
Weather Blog
WeatherCall
Storm Shelters
Alerts
Closings
7-Day Forecast
Sports
Rocket City Trash Pandas
Watch Live
Video
On Demand
Live
TV Apps
YouTube
Submit News
News Tips
Your Photos
About Us
Community Events
Contact Us
Digital Marketing
Employment
Newsletters
News Team
Our Apps
TV Listings
Features
Alabama Original
Alabama Politics This Week
Connecting North Alabama
Deals And Steals
Dream Home Cooking
LawCall
Medcall
Restaurant & Business Directory
Skilled To Work
TN Valley Pros
WAAY to Win
Connecting N. Alabama
Sunday 10PM WX
Sunday 10PM WX
Posted: Jun 20, 2021 10:27 PM
Updated: Jun 20, 2021 10:27 PM
Huntsville
Clear
78°
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 81°
More Weather
Florence
Clear
81°
Hi: 91° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
More Weather
Fayetteville
Clear
78°
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 81°
More Weather
Decatur
Clear
77°
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
More Weather
Scottsboro
Clear
71°
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
More Weather
Radar
WAAY-TV Cam
Temperatures
Most Popular Stories
UPDATE: Several dead from 1-65 crash in Butler County
Morgan Co. deputies searching for suspect in deadly shooting
Child death investigation underway in Decatur
Rainsville woman drowns from Dekalb County flooding
Here's how the new Juneteenth federal holiday will impact U.S. mail delivery
Decatur Police searching for murder suspect
5 North Alabama athletes part of College World Series teams
Huntsville Police arrest man after early morning hit-and-run
FAA considering plan to land space vehicles in Alabama
“How do you move forward from something like this?" Members of the Albertville community wonder
Community Events